Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $435.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $268,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

