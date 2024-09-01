Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $448.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $552.00 to $448.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.83.

ULTA stock opened at $352.84 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

