UMA (UMA) Price Down 6.8% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00003785 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $180.66 million and $13.92 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,780,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,377,421 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

