Uniswap Price Hits $5.75 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $71.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.75 or 0.00009868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00111176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.8056489 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $71,324,932.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.