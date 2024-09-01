United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Reliance accounts for about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 27,948.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Reliance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Shares of RS opened at $286.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

