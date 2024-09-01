United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

