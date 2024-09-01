United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

