United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 133 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $147.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

