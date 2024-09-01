United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 165 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

