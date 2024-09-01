United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 11.0 %

UAMY stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $72.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at United States Antimony

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,966.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.23% of United States Antimony worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

