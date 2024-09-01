Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 170,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULH

Universal Logistics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ULH opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Logistics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.