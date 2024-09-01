V2 Financial group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

V2 Financial group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPR opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.