Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $368.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,517. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

