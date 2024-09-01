Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,301 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

