Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $233.42. 389,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,877. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

