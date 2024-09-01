Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.11. 134,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,684. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.25.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

