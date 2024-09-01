Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Valvoline by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Valvoline by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 233,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,158. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

