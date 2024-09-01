Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,297 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,694. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

