Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,380,724 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1,715.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.18% of Clorox worth $199,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3,665.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,321. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $159.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

