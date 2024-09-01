Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.13 Billion Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 3.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,131,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,672,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

