Van ECK Associates Corp Has $412.53 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.68% of Marvell Technology worth $412,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,029,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409,110. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

