Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $27,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $16,079,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 115,051 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. 227,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.