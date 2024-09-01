Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,660 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.26% of Permian Resources worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Permian Resources Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of PR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 4,612,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,546. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on PR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.