Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.21% of Equifax worth $362,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 271.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.13. The stock had a trading volume of 798,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $307.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.