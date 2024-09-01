Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 199,885 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $29,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.22. 1,217,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,447. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group



Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

