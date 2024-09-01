Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,016 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after buying an additional 588,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532,303 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $979,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,969,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,585,000 after purchasing an additional 507,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. 1,561,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.