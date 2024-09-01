Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 470,631 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of CF Industries worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

CF Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. 1,772,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,776. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

