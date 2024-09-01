VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.