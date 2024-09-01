VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
