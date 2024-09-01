VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) is Private Ocean LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 239.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,527 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.92% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

HYD opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

