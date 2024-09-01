VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:SMI opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

