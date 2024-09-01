VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:SMI opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Dividend History for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.