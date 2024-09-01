VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
