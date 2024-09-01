VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

