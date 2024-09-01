VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

MIG stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MIG was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

