Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 383.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 276,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

