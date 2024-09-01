Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

