Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

