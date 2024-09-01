Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Position Reduced by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 329,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,782. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.21.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

