Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,769,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

VUG stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.55. The company had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

