Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

