Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $314.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

