Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.29

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $258.29 and last traded at $258.20, with a volume of 317932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.34.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.