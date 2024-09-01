Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $237.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

