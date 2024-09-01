Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $78.91 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,072. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

