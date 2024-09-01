Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $273,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.