Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 558,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after acquiring an additional 108,507 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 760,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.91.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
