Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,586 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $58.77 during trading on Friday. 1,084,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

