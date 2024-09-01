Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,877. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

