Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $518.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.56 and a 200-day moving average of $486.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

