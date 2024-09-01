Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

