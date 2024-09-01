Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,210 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $119,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

