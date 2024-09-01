Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $30,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

